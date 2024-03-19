ESPN Signs Six-Year, $7.8 Billion Extension for Expanding College Football Playoff Tournament
Deal will pay the College Football Playoff $1.3 Billion a season through 2032
ESPN has signed a six-year, $7.8 billion deal to remain the main TV partner for the College Football Playoff.
The deal, announced by ESPN chief Jimmy Pitaro on Tuesday while speaking at Axios' What's Next Summit, will extend ESPN's deal with the CFP through 2031 and pay the tournament $1.3 billion a season.
