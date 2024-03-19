ESPN Signs Six-Year, $7.8 Billion Extension for Expanding College Football Playoff Tournament

By Daniel Frankel
( NextTV )
Deal will pay the College Football Playoff $1.3 Billion a season through 2032

College Football Playoff
Michigan Wolverines quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9) looks to pass under pressure during the national championship NCAA College Football Playoff game at NRG Stadium on Jan. 8, 2024 in Houston. (Image credit: Getty Images)

ESPN has signed a six-year, $7.8 billion deal to remain the main TV partner for the College Football Playoff. 

The deal, announced by ESPN chief Jimmy Pitaro on Tuesday while speaking at Axios' What's Next Summit, will extend ESPN's deal with the CFP through 2031 and pay the tournament $1.3 billion a season. 

Daniel Frankel
Daniel Frankel

Daniel Frankel is the managing editor of Next TV, an internet publishing vertical focused on the business of video streaming. A Los Angeles-based writer and editor who has covered the media and technology industries for more than two decades, Daniel has worked on staff for publications including E! Online, Electronic Media, Mediaweek, Variety, paidContent and GigaOm.