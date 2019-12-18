ESPN Gives NBA Basketball TV’s Biggest Promo Push

B&C has partnered with always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company iSpot.tv to bring you a weekly chart we call Promo Mojo: exclusive data showing the top five TV promos ranked by ad impressions. These are the shows networks have been promoting most heavily to drive tune-in (our data covers the seven-day period through Dec. 15).

On the strength of 175.7 million TV ad impressions, ESPN’s promotion of its NBA games tops our chart. As a programming theme, competition has the edge overall in our ranking, with Fox hyping Premier Boxing Champions in second place and Flirty Dancing in third.

Rounding out the list, Reelz grabs fourth place for Star Wars: Behind Closed Doors, while what FX calls “a dark reimagining” of A Christmas Carol lands in fifth — also earning the highest iSpot Attention Index (128) in our top five, getting 28% fewer interruptions than the average promo (interruptions include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).