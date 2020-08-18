Epix Rolls out Trailer for 'Enslaved' Documentary

Epix Tuesday has released a video trailer for its upcoming documentary series Enslaved, set to premiere Sept. 14.

The six-part docuseries looks to shed new light on 400 years of human trafficking from Africa to the New World, according to Epix. Samuel L. Jackson serves as executive producer of the series along with LaTanya Richardson Jackson, Eli Selden, Rob Lee, Simcha Jacobovici, Ric Esther Bienstock, Sarah Sapper and Yaron Niski, said the network.