Editorial: Let the Sunshine In
By B&C Staff
Last week was sunshine week, which promotes more open and transparent government. Scripps president Rich Boehne, in receiving a First Amendment Award from the Radio-Television Digital News Foundation, said government officials on all levels were out of practice in replying to public document requests. (Boehne added that journalists shared some of the blame.) We hope passage of the FOIA Improvement Act in the Senate last week will be a good refresher course.
