E&C Leaders Decry Looming Lapse of FCC Auction Authority

The FCC's authority to auction spectrum was set to expire Thursday (March 9) after the Senate failed to pass a bill to extent it, prompting bipartisan pushback from House leadership.

The House last month passed H.R. 1108, which at least would have extended the FCC's authority authority to May 19, but the Senate failed to follow suit before that authority expired.

The FCC's authority was set to expire Sept. 30, 2022, but was extended to Dec. 16, then Dec. 22, then to Dec. 30 then to March 9.

FCC Chair Jessica Rosenworcel has called on Congress to pass a long-term extension.

In a joint statement, House Energy and Commerce Committee Chair Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R-Wash.), Ranking Member Frank Pallone, Jr. (D-N.J.), Communications Subcommittee Chair Bob Latta (R-Ohio), and Subcommittee Ranking Member Doris Matsui (D-Calif.) said they were disappointed that a single senator--they did not name names--was able to hold up passage of the bill, resulting in the first time the FCC has lost spectrum auction authority since its inception three decades ago.

"“Extending the FCC’s spectrum auction authority is vital to maintaining American leadership in wireless technology, providing certainty to the public, and securing our global competitive edge–including against countries like China that do not share our fundamental values of democracy, free speech, and human rights," they said.

In 1993 Congress authorized the FCC to grant licenses via competitive bidding, bringing in billions of dollars for the treasury.

In a report on FCC spectrum auction authority, the Congressional Research Service warned that allowing the authority to expire will create potential uncertainty "for both agencies and industry.