'Dr. Phil' on the Rise

CBS Television Distribution's Dr. Phil continued its upsurge in the week ending November 7, which

included the first full week of the November sweep.

Phil gained 11%

from the prior week to a 3.0 live plus same day household rating, according to

Nielsen Media Research, marking the third week in a row that the talker hit a

new high and the show's best performance in six months. Phil also improved among all key demographics, including 25% among

young women 18-34.

The other talker to hit a new season high was Warner Bros.' Ellen, which gained 9% to a 2.4, the

show's highest rating since March.

CTD's talk leader Oprah

remained flat at a strong 5.2 and was again daytime's top-rated show. Phil was alone in second place, followed

by Disney-ABC's Live with Regis and Kelly,

which dipped 4% to a 2.5. Sony's Dr. Oz

tied Ellen for fourth place,

improving 9% to a 2.4.

NBCU's Maury, CTD's

The Doctors and CTD's Rachael Ray all were steady at a 2.0,

1.7 and 1.6, respectively. NBCU's Jerry

Springer advanced 8% and 17% for the year to a 1.4, tying sibling Steve Wilkos, which recovered from a

season low in the prior session with a 17% gain for the week and a 27% gain for

the year. Debmar-Mercury's Wendy Williams

remained in last place, flat at a 1.1.

It also was a good week for the entertainment magazines,

with CTD's Entertainment Tonight climbing

5% to hit its highest ratings in 18 weeks and a new season high 4.1. The show

also gained 10% among women 18-34. The show's weekend edition also performed

well, rocketing up 47% to a new season high 2.2.

CTD's Inside Edition,

in second place, was unchanged at a 2.9, while NBC Universal's Access Hollywood improved 6% in

households to a 1.9 and scored gains in every key demo, including a 33% spike

among women 25-54. CTD's The Insider was

flat at a 1.8, but was the only magazine to improve year to year, jumping 6%.

Warner Bros.' TMZ was down 6% to a

1.6, tying Warner Bros.' Extra, which

was flat, but up 13% among women 18-49. Extra

Weekend continued its uptrend, jumping 18% to a new season high 1.3.

Sweeps didn't provide as much fuel for the court shows. CTD's

court leader, Judge Judy, was the

only veteran court show to improve from the prior week, gaining 5% to a 4.4. In

second place, CTD's Judge Joe Brown

earned a 2.0, even with the prior week. In third place, Warner Bros.' People's Court also held firm at a 1.9. Warner

Bros.' Judge Mathis dropped 6% to a

1.6. Twentieth's Divorce Court fell

8% to a 1.2, tying Twentieth's Judge Alex,

which was unchanged. Warner Bros.' Judge

Jeannine Pirro sank 10% to a last place 0.9.

The season's top first-run rookie, CTDâ€™s Swift Justice with Nancy Grace, widened

its lead over the rookie field, jumping 8% from the prior week to a 1.3 in

households, and improved 40% among women 18-49. The show returned to prior

ratings levels after Fox ended its retransmission consent dispute with

Cablevision that was keeping it and other shows off the air for a couple of weeks

in October.

In second place, Sony's Oprah

spin-off, Nate Berkus, fell 10% to a

0.9, tying Twentieth's Don't Forget the

Lyrics, which was flat. Litton's Judge

Karen's Court and Entertainment Studios' America's Court with Judge Ross each were unchanged at a 0.6 and

0.4, respectively.

In thirteen metered markets, NBCU's Access Hollywood Live averaged a 1.0 rating/3 share for the first

week of the sweep, up 25% over year-ago time periods.

Game shows were little changed, although topper CTD's Wheel of Fortune rolled up 4% to a new

season high 7.0. CTD's Jeopardy!, Disney-ABC's

Who Wants to be a Millionaire, Debmar-Mercury's

Family Feud and Twentieth's Are You Smarter than a Fifth Grader all

were stable at a 5.6, 2.2, 1.6 and 0.9, respectively.

Veteran off-net sitcoms were led by Warner Bros.' Two and a Half Men which climbed 6% to a

new season high 5.6. Twentieth's Family

Guy was steady at a 3.1. Disney-ABC's My

Wife and Kids rose 8% to a new season high 2.8. CTD's Everybody Loves Raymond remained at a 2.7 for a second week and

fell to fourth place. Sony's Seinfeld accelerated

9% to a 2.5. Warner Bros.' George Lopez

slowed down 4% to a 2.3, tying NBCU's The

Office, which rebounded 10%. Twentieth's King of the Hill declined 5% to a 2.1. And Warner Bros.' Friends was flat at a 1.8.

Among the rookie off-net and off-cable strips, Twentieth's How I Met Your Mother, the top-rated newcomer,

remained unchanged at a 2.3. Debmar-Mercury's Meet the Browns climbed 8% to a new season high 1.4. Warner Bros.' New Adventures of Old Christine was flat

at a 1.3. Disney-ABC's Ugly Betty

rose 13% to a 0.9. Debmar-Mercury's E! True

Hollywood Story rose 14% to a 0.8. Warner Bros.' Entourage was flat at a 0.7, while Warner Bros.' Curb Your Enthusiasm fell 14% to a 0.6.

NBCU's off-Bravo Real Housewives held

steady at a 0.5 in households, but showed strong improvement among key female demos.