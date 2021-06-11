Doyle Staffer Murphy Joins NTIA

President Joe Biden has appointed Phil Murphy as a senior advisor to the head of the National Telecommunications & Information Administration, which is the President's principal communications advisory arm.



The current acting head is Evelyn Remaley.



NTIA has some big tasks ahead, including helping hand out billions in broadband deployment subsidies and helping come up with better maps of where that investment is most needed. Then there is securing U.S. networks in an age of online hacks and attacks that threaten national and economic security.



Murphy comes to Commerce from the office of Rep. Mike Doyle (D-Pa.), the chairman of the House Communications Subcommittee, where Murphy was legislative director overseeing Doyle's legislative agenda. He was also staff director of the Congressional Robotics Caucus.



Murphy was among a host of new appointments at Commerce, of whom Chief of Staff Mike Harney said in a statement: “We look forward to working with this diverse group of accomplished professionals to fulfill Commerce’s mission and advance the priorities of the Biden-Harris Administration."