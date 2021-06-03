Donald Trump Blog Pulled After Less Than Month

Former President Donald Trump's "From the Desk of..." blog has disappeared from his website, but his twitter-like comments remain.

A Trump spokesperson told USA Today that the site was always planned to be temporary as they decide how to develop their own social media site.

Trump had been using the blog and the site's news section as an alternative to Twitter and Facebook social media platforms since he has been barred from those following his tweets of unfounded allegations of massive voter fraud and ones that were viewed as potentially inciting violence.

Both the site and the blog were launched last month.

Trump's latest Tweet-like missive—a context-less observation apparently on a Memorial Day Trump boat parade—was on May 31 and was featured in the "news" section under the "Statement by Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America" heading: "Wow! I hear they have thousands and thousands of boats parading in Jupiter, despite the fact that they tried to cancel us. Everyone is having an incredible time. On this day, we especially appreciate everyone who served and fought for our great Country. I love you all!"

According to a poll from Pew Research, the country is deeply divided over whether Trump's social media accounts should be reinstated.

According to a poll conducted April 12-18, 49% of U.S. adults say he should be reinstated while 50% say he should not be. But while the aggregate split is even, the political one is where the depth of the divide shows up. Only 11% of Republicans and Republican leaders said the accounts should be permanently banned, while 81% of Democrats said they should.