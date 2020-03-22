DOJ Takes First Action Against Coronavirus Fraud

The Justice Department has taken its first enforcement action against COVID-19 fraud.

According to DOJ, a federal court has issued a temporary restraining order (TRO) against a website, coronavirusmedicalkit.com, hawking a "World Health Organization vaccine kit."

There is currently no vaccine, DOJ pointed out. The kits were offered for a "shipping charge" of $4.95.

The TRO required the access to be immediately blocked, which it was at press time.

“The Department of Justice will not tolerate criminal exploitation of this national emergency for personal gain,” said Assistant Attorney General Jody Hunt in a statement.

Attorney General William Barr has told the department to prioritize coronavirus fraud prevention.