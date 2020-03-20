New York Targets Scam Coronavirus Domains

New York attorney general Letitia James has asked GoDaddy and other domain name registrars to find out how they are guarding against the registration and misuse of coronavirus-related domains for deceptive advertising, phishing schemes, malware, and other virus-related hoaxes.

"While online scams tailored to major news events have been around for more than a decade, and there are legitimate uses of domain names with coronavirus in it, the current environment demands the highest vigilance," she told GoDaddy.

James said she would welcome a dialog ASAP on how to better protect consumers from such scams, with a focus on the following: