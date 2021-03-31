DOJ Joins Warning About Bogus COVID-19 Surveys

The Justice Department has joined the Federal Trade Commission and FCC in warning consumers about bogus COVID-19 vaccine surveys that collect credit card info.

The FCC tweeted its warning earlier in the week, tied to an FTC warning. On Wednesday, Justice weighed in. Scammers send the surveys and said the recipient can get a free gift for filling it out, with only shipping and handling to pay. Those who give up that info not only don't get a free gift but open themselves up to credit card fraud, Justice points out.

DOJ says that anyone getting the phishing e-mails of texts should not only not click on any imbedded links or reply to the survey but should report it to the National Center for Disaster Fraud (NCDF), either by calling 866-720-5721 or by filing on an online complaint form at www.justice.gov/disaster-fraud.

They can also report it to the National Intellectual Property Rights Coordination Center (IPR Center) at http://www.IPRCenter.gov.