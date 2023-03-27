Disney’s Craig Erwich to Keynote Next TV Summit

Disney Television Group President Craig Erwich will deliver the fireside opening keynote at the Next TV Summit on June 20, part of the two-day LA TV Week conference taking place June 20-21 at Sofitel Los Angeles in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Produced by Next TV parent company Future plc., LA TV Week will provide a flourishing salon to discuss current and forward-looking topics and trends impacting the video business.

Disney TV Group President Craig Erwich (Image credit: Disney)

Erwich has spent two decades on the TV business’ leading edge, serving an instrumental role in building powerful platforms including Hulu. He’ll lead what promises to be a highly compelling cast of influential TV/video business heavyweights, each discussing the disruptive faultiness and opportunities of an industry being recreated before our eyes.

The LA TV Week agenda will also feature the highly anticipated “Multichannel News Wonder Woman” and “40 Under 40” honoree events, which are produced by Next TV sibling publications Broadcasting + Cable and Multichannel News, and showcase pioneering people who are pushing the boundaries of innovation in the TV industry.

You can find out more by visiting the LA TV Week landing page.