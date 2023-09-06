Disney Tries to Goose Disney Plus Growth With 90-Day, $1.99-a-Month Promo Rate

Disney Plus, which has lost 300,000 subscribers in each of the last two quarters since it announced its last price increase, and which is about to hike prices again, is touting an aggressive promotion.

From September 6-20, new and returning Disney Plus customers can receive a special $1.99-per-month rate for three months on the Disney Plus Basic (with ads) tier, which is regularly priced at $7.99 a month.

The $18-off promotion stands out, with Disney cutting back on price stunts recently to fuel subscriber growth in favor of maximizing revenue.

Disney plans to raise the price of its ad-free tier by three dollars to $13.99 in October.