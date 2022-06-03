Disney Poaches Apple Arcade Creative Director Mark Bozon

Mark Bozon, the top gaming creative for Apple Arcade is moving to Disney, we're he'll serve as VP of next generation storytelling creative experiences under Mike White, the man charged in February to lead the studio's "metaverse" strategy.

Indeed, White, the former Yahoo and Apollo Group executive who reports himself to Disney Media and Entertainment Chairman Kareem Daniel and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products Chairman Josh D'Amario, prefers the term "next generation storytelling."

The terms, Disney says is a "banner and defined a strategy focused on creating new canvases for storytelling and audience engagement in a connected world of digital, physical and virtual experiences.

And Bozon marks a key creative broad onboard to help execute that strategy.

According to Disney, Bozon and his team "will be instrumental in defining and designing new storytelling experiences across various physical and digital canvases -- partnering closely with Disney’s incredible creative, technology, design and strategy teams to accelerate development of key priorities in the broader strategy.

Additionally, Bozon's group "will innovate and incubate bold ideas, serve as a clearing house for creative NGS concepts, and partner with key stakeholders to understand existing NGS related creative and technology goals across gaming, film, TV, toys, parks and more."

Bozon had worked at Apple since 2010.