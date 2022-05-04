Disney Plus's 'Obi-Wan Kenobi' Trailer teases Luke Skywalker, Darth Vader Appearances

Disney Plus celebrated Star Wars Day on May 4 with the release of the official trailer for its original series Obi-Wan Kenobi, debuting May 27 on the streaming service.

The six-part series stars Ewan McGregor reprising his role as the Jedi master, and begins 10 years after the events of the 2005 film Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith, where Obi-Wan Kenobi faced his greatest defeat—the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker, who turned to the dark side as evil Sith Lord Darth Vader, said the streaming service.

The trailer telegraphs the appearances of Darth Vader, as well as a youthful Luke Skywalker. The series also stars Hayden Christensen, Moses Ingram, Joel Edgerton, Bonnie Piesse, Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Simone Kessell and Benny Safdie.

Obi-Wan Kenobi is executive produced by McGregor, Kathleen Kennedy, Michelle Rejwan, Deborah Chow and Joby Harold.