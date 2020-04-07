Disney Plus Still Controls Less Than 5% of Streams in the U.S. (Chart)

Despite its stellar launch and gobs of promotion, Disney Plus still controlled less than 5% of the streams initiated in the U.S. during the high-usage social distancing period of March 16 - April 5, according to data supplied by research company Reelgood.

In fact, the chart below could have represented the pre-COVID-19 market of a year ago—or even two or three years ago. Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Hulu still control over 80 of initiated streams.

The chart shows lays bare the challenge faced not only by Disney Plus, but also by Apple TV Plus, Quibi, HBO Max and Peacock, as each of these recently launched or about to launch services tries to make a dent in the global OTT market. Apple TV Plus, which has been in the market for over five months, still controls less than 2% of initiated streams.

San Francisco-based Reelgood has more than 2 million users., who access its database to navigate the video streaming market. The company anonymously tracks the number of streams that are initiated through its platform.