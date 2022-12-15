Disney Plus Renews 'The Santa Clauses' For Second Season

Disney Plus is giving viewers an early Christmas gift with the renewal of its holiday-themed series The Santa Clauses for a second season.

The announcement comes on the heels of the December 14 season one finale streamed on Disney Plus. Series star Tim Allen will reprise his role as Santa/Scott Calvin during the second season along with Elizabeth Mitchell who will return as Mrs. Claus/Carol, said the service.

“This franchise has had a lasting impact for so many families, truly becoming part of their annual holiday traditions,” said Disney Branded Television President Ayo Davis said in a statement. “Bringing it back as a series has been a true gift, and I’m grateful to our producing partners at 20th Television and, of course, Tim Allen and team, that we have yet another reason to celebrate this holiday season.”

According to Disney Plus, in the series' first season Scott Calvin returns after being Santa Claus for nearly 30 years, and he’s as jolly as ever. But as Christmas declines in popularity, so does his Santa magic. Scott struggles to keep up with the demands of the job, as well as being there for his family. Upon discovering there is a way to retire from his post, Scott considers stepping down as Santa Claus and finding a worthy successor so that he can become a better father and husband.

The Santa Clauses is executive produced by Allen, Jack Burditt, Kevin Hench, Richard Baker, Rick Messina, Jason Winer and Jon Radler.■