Disney Plus Now Bundling Add-free Hulu, Too

Disney has begun selling a streaming service bundle that includes the commercial-free version of Hulu.

The new bundle, which includes Disney Plus, ESPN Plus and ad-free Hulu, is priced at $18.99 a month, a discount $6 discount vs. singing up for Disney Plus ($6.99 a month), ESPN Plus $5.99 a month) and premium Hulu ($11.99) month individually.

Disney announced the addition of the no-add Hulu option at its “investor day” event back in December.

The company launched Disney Plus with option to bundle ESPN Plus and the ad-supported base version of Hulu for $12.99 a month.

These prices are set to change next month, when Disney hikes the price of Disney Plus by $1 a month.