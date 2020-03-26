Disney Plus Downloaded 5M Times in 1st Day of Euro Rollout

The Disney Plus app was downloaded 5 million times on its launch day earlier this week in the UK, Austria, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Spain and Switzerland, according to research firm App Annie.

For comparison, when Disney Plus launched in North America on November 12, App Annie registered 3.1 million app downloads for the service. Disney Plus registered 28.6 million subscribers from November 12 through December 31.

App downloads don’t translate directly into subscriptions. For example, a single subscription can translate into multiple downloads, with multiple family members outfitting all of their respective devices.

But the large number portends a swift uptake that is predicted for a territory with time on its hands due to COVID-19 social distancing, and a preference for Disney’s well-travelled programming brands.