Disney Plus Ditches One-Week Free Trial Promo

With its global subscription base totaling 54.5 million just six months after launch, Disney Plus is ending its seven-day free trial promotion.

"We continue to test and evaluate different marketing, offers and promotions to grow Disney Plus,” the Walt Disney Company said in a statement. "The service was set at an attractive price-to-value proposition that we believe delivers a compelling entertainment offering on its own.”

The move comes as Disney Plus readies the debut of the streaming-movie version of Hamilton, Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Tony-winning 2015 stage production. Disney paid $75 million earlier this year for the filmed rights to the hit musical.

Disney just released a trailer for the film:

Notably, Disney Plus’s main rival, Netflix, still offers new users a 30-day free trial. Disney, however, offers its streaming service at around half the price at $6.99 a month.

After expanding into Western Europe and India over the spring, Disney Plus is currently getting ready to launch in Japan.