Disney Pays $900 Million for MLB's Remaining 15% Stake in BAMTech

By Daniel Frankel
The since-rebranded 'Disney Streaming' was acquired by Disney in 2017

The Walt Disney Company has paid Major League Baseball $900 million to purchase the remaining 15% stake in the erstwhile BAMTech, which is now branded "Disney Streaming" and technologically underpins Disney's direct-to-consumer platforms. 

Disney was a client turned investor for MLB's acclaimed tech shop starting in 2015. And in 2017, the conglomerate paid $1.58 billion to acquire an additional 42% of the company and up its share to 75%.

Last year, Disney paid the National Hockey League $350 million, and it now owns 100% of the asset. 

BAMTech's origins stem back to 2000, when Major League Baseball became a pioneer in learning how to not only stream video simultaneously to thousands of fans, but also do it live. 

The $900 million will reportedly be divided up between MLB's 30 teams. 

