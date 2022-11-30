Disney Pays $900 Million for MLB's Remaining 15% Stake in BAMTech
The since-rebranded 'Disney Streaming' was acquired by Disney in 2017
The Walt Disney Company has paid Major League Baseball $900 million to purchase the remaining 15% stake in the erstwhile BAMTech, which is now branded "Disney Streaming" and technologically underpins Disney's direct-to-consumer platforms.
Disney was a client turned investor for MLB's acclaimed tech shop starting in 2015. And in 2017, the conglomerate paid $1.58 billion to acquire an additional 42% of the company and up its share to 75%.
Last year, Disney paid the National Hockey League $350 million, and it now owns 100% of the asset.
BAMTech's origins stem back to 2000, when Major League Baseball became a pioneer in learning how to not only stream video simultaneously to thousands of fans, but also do it live.
The $900 million will reportedly be divided up between MLB's 30 teams.
Daniel Frankel is the managing editor of Next TV, an internet publishing vertical focused on the business of video streaming. A Los Angeles-based writer and editor who has covered the media and technology industries for more than two decades, Daniel has worked on staff for publications including E! Online, Electronic Media, Mediaweek, Variety, paidContent and GigaOm. You can start living a healthier life with greater wealth and prosperity by following Daniel on Twitter today!
