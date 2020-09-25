Disney Names Former Mining/Petroleum Exec as Its New Chief Information Officer

Diane Jurgens, who most recently served as the top technology executive for multinational mining, metals and petroleum company BHP, will be the Walt Disney Company’s new chief information officer.

Jurgens will replace Susan O’Day, who had been in the role since 2008. She retired in January.

Jurgens will lead Disney’s global enterprise technology organization, which includes enterprise business systems, infrastructure, workforce enablement and enterprise resilience engineering.

She’ll report for work at Disney on Oct. 5 and report to Christine McCarthy, senior executive VP and CFO of the conglomerate.

“Diane is a proven global technology leader with strategic vision, and her talents will be a great asset to the Company as our businesses and industry continue to evolve,” McCarthy said in a statement. “Her breadth of experience in driving technology and innovation on a worldwide scale make Diane the right choice for this role, and I am very excited to welcome her to my team.”