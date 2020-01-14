Disney+ Most Downloaded Mobile App in U.S. in Q4 with 31M

Further illustrating the hot demand for the November debut of the Disney+ streaming service, mobile industry analytics firm Sensor Tower said the Disney+ mobile app was downloaded for iOS and Android devices around 31 million times in the fourth quarter.

This data doesn’t even include all the apps that were downloaded for living room OTT devices like Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV and Xbox. The benchmark, which more than doubled the number of downloads for the next closest competitor, TikTok, is even more impressive when you consider that Disney+ didn’t even hit the market until well into Q4, launching Nov.12.

In Apple’s App Store, Disney+ had more than 18 million downloads, ending a four-quarter run at No. 1 by YouTube.

Globally, the Disney+ app had around 40.9 million mobile downloads in Q4. While 84% of the app’s action has occurred in the U.S., the app is also live in Canada, Australia, New Zealand and the Netherlands.

Worldwide in Q4, Netflix remained the top OTT app, downloaded more than 50 million times across Apple and Android mobile devices.

Disney+ generated around $97.2 million in mobile spending in less than two months on the market in 2019, Sensor Tower also said.

For context, Sensor Tower noted that HBO Now grossed $23.7 million on mobile during its first 60 days. Showtime’s OTT platform grossed $1.2 million in the same timeframe.