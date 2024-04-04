Disney’s Bob Iger: ‘ESPN Flagship Will Have Significantly More Than What the ESPN Component of the JV Will Have’

Among the many questions still surrounding the bundled linear sports-channel joint venture between Disney, Fox and Warner Bros., some have asked whether Disney is convoluting the also-upcoming over-the-top launch of ESPN, otherwise known as “Flagship.”

Appearing on CNBC's Squawk Box Thursday morning, Disney CEO Bob Iger downplayed the notion of a conflict, noting that "flagship will have significantly more than what the ESPN component of JV will have."

The over-the-top ESPN app, Iger added, “will have fantasy sports and the opportunity to bet on sports right off the app. There will be fan engagement and interactive capabilities — it’s not the same thing.”

Iger was also asked about the name of the JV: “Do you have one?” he quipped. “We have a suggestion box.”

Iger's Squawk Box comments came a day after he vanquished activist investor Nelson Peltz in a proxy battle, then subsequently leaked a few details about the ESPN OTT venture to the board.

The app, he said, will debut in 2025 and will be available as part of a Disney Plus bundle.