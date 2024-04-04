Disney’s Bob Iger: ‘ESPN Flagship Will Have Significantly More Than What the ESPN Component of the JV Will Have’
Disney CEO makes the case that its upcoming ‘Spulu’ linear sports bundle won't conflict with the over-the-top launch of ESPN
Among the many questions still surrounding the bundled linear sports-channel joint venture between Disney, Fox and Warner Bros., some have asked whether Disney is convoluting the also-upcoming over-the-top launch of ESPN, otherwise known as “Flagship.”
Appearing on CNBC's Squawk Box Thursday morning, Disney CEO Bob Iger downplayed the notion of a conflict, noting that "flagship will have significantly more than what the ESPN component of JV will have."
The over-the-top ESPN app, Iger added, “will have fantasy sports and the opportunity to bet on sports right off the app. There will be fan engagement and interactive capabilities — it’s not the same thing.”
Iger was also asked about the name of the JV: “Do you have one?” he quipped. “We have a suggestion box.”
Iger's Squawk Box comments came a day after he vanquished activist investor Nelson Peltz in a proxy battle, then subsequently leaked a few details about the ESPN OTT venture to the board.
The app, he said, will debut in 2025 and will be available as part of a Disney Plus bundle.
