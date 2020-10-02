Dish Taps Quantum Metric SaaS Platform for Consumer Insights

Colorado Springs, Colo. technology vendor Quantum Metric says it has secured local satellite TV giant Dish Network as a customer for its SaaS platform.

Quantum Metric specializes in tools that improve consumer digital experiences, allowing Dish to know, for instance, when users are rage-clicking in a specific part of its customer service portal.

Quantum Metric said it will help Dish analyze technical and behavioral indicators, while creating optimize in-page analytics that allow the operator to gauge the user perspective. This includes the ability for Dish to see into its video playback experience around user segmentation. This allows the operator to identify behaviors and understand how they impact the company’s core KPIs like customer engagement scores and time to watch.

“Dish is always looking for innovative ways to differentiate and improve our products, which is why we’re excited to work with Quantum Metric to better understand our subscribers’ preferences and behaviors,” said Robert Sadler, director of product development for Dish, in a statement. “With these insights, we’ll be able to better understand technical and experience gaps in real-time to ensure that we continue to provide our customers with a world class viewing experience.”