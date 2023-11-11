Dish Network and Hearst Come to Retrans Agreement, End Two-Month Blackout

Dish Network and Hearst Television have come to an agreement on a new multiyear broadcast retransmission deal, ending a blackout of 37 network affiliates on the pay TV operator affecting 27 markets. The blackout started back on Sept. 8.

“We’re pleased to have reached a long-term agreement that benefits all parties and most importantly, our customers,” said Gary Schanman, executive VP and group president, video services for Dish, in a statement. “Thank you to our customers for your patience and understanding as we worked through the negotiations.”

Two months ago, Schanman accused the broadcaster of demanding "tens of millions of dollars in rate increases," despite declining viewership and lower quality content.

The agreement solves a pain point for Dish, which lost 67,000 users in Q3 across its satellite TV and Sling TV virtual platforms.

Earlier this week, after reporting declining revenue and a $139 million third-quarter loss, Dish announced a round of layoffs that, according to local Englewood, Colo. media, involved more than 500 employees.