Dish Launches $1.25 Billion Debt Offering

Dish Network, almost six months after raising about $2 billion in a convertible note offering to help fund its wireless ambitions, said Monday that it would raise another $1.25 billion by issuing senior notes, in part to refinance some of its debt.

Dish raised about $2 billion in the December convertible note offering, a move some critics said was a sign that it couldn’t find a partner to help fund building out its wireless network. Since then Dish said it had signed up Amazon Web Services (AWS) as the cloud services vendor for its 5G wireless offering.

The latest offering will be made through Dish subsidiary Dish DBS Corp., and will be sold to institutional investors. In a press release, Dish said the proceeds of the offering will be used for general corporate purposes, including "refinancing of indebtedness."