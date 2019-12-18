Dish Deal Restores WAPA Channels After Outage

Hemisphere Media Group networks WAPA Televisión and WAPA Deportes were restored to Dish Network in Puerto Rico and WAPA América will return to Dish in the U.S. in January after the companies reached a new distribution agreement, Hemisphere said today (Dec. 18).

The networks went dark on Dish on Oct. 24. The deal also extends CentroAméricaTV carriage on the DishLATINO programming tier in the U.S.

Hemisphere said broadcast channel WAPA Televisión and sports service WAPA Deportes were restored to Dish in Puerto Rico on Monday (Dec. 16).

Hemisphere Media CEO Alan J. Sokol said in a release: “We are deeply grateful to our viewers for their loyalty and support during our time off air, and are pleased to have reached an agreement with Dish, allowing our loyal audience to once again enjoy the news, entertainment and sports from the #1 television network in Puerto Rico. We are also pleased that Dish will continue to distribute CentroAméricaTV, reflecting the importance and value of these networks to Hispanics living in the U.S.”