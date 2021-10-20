Discovery Plus, OWN Fire Up ‘The Great Soul Food Cook-Off’ Series
Soul food competition series to debut Nov. 20
Discovery Plus and OWN will develop a new cooking competition series that will focus on soul food cuisine, the companies said Wednesday.
The six-episode series, The Great Soul Food Cook-Off, will celebrate Black chefs and Black culinary traditions with challenges designed to highlight soul food dishes, said OWN. Eight chefs will go head-to-head throughout the show in this high-stakes, spiritual, and emotional competition, but only one competitor can take home the grand prize of $50,000.
The Great Soul Food Cook-Off is hosted by Kardea Brown, Eric Adjepong and Melba Wilson, said OWN. The series is produced by Good Egg Entertainment (Chopped)
“Soul food originated in the earliest African American communities and describes a style of cuisine that represents the creativity and skill of Black cooks from many cultures within the African diaspora,” said OWN president Tina Perry in a statement. “Our audience cherishes time together as a family around the table and many have passed down favorite family recipes for generations. This series is a celebration of long-standing traditions we hope to introduce and spotlight for new and existing viewers as we shine a light on a few of today’s most talented Black chefs and culinary curators.”
