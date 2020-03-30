Discovery Education Offers Social Distancing 101 App

Discovery Education is offering a free social distancing 101 app for dealing with the necessary physical separations of COVID-19.

The company has teamed up with the nonprofit Afterschool Alliance on an iOS app called Social Distancing Trainer. Discovery Education said Android and Google Play versions will be available "soon."

The augmented reality app is targeted to students and teachers and is intended to give them a virtual hands-on way to drive home the importance of social distancing. The app includes info from the World Health Organization and the Centers for Disease Control.

The company is already giving schools not currently using its Discovery Education Experience digital suit free access during the pandemic, as well as free resources for parents and caregivers.