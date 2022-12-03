DirecTV and Fox Renew Program Licensing Deal, Avoid Blackout
Pay TV blackout would have taken off Fox owned-and-operated stations, as well as Fox Sports 1 and 2 on a big weekend for football and World Cup action
DirecTV announced Saturday morning that it has forged a last-minute program licensing renewal deal with Fox to keep Fox-owned stations, as well as cable channels including Fox Sports 1 and 2, on its satellite and IP-based pay TV platforms.
Fox began warning viewers last week that its agreement with the No. 3 pay TV operator was going to expire at midnight Friday and that a blackout of its channels was imminent unless a new deal was forged.
A blackout would have taken away access for DirecTV subscribers to Saturday morning's World Cup match between the U.S. and The Netherlands. It also would have scuttled for them Fox's Saturday night broadcast of the Big Ten championship game between Michigan and Purdue.
DirecTV has an estimated 13.5 million remaining subscribers across DirecTV satellite TV, DirecTV Stream and U-Verse TV.
Services covered under the renewal include broadcast retransmission for Fox-owned stations in 19 of the nation's largest markets, as well as carriage for FS1, FS2, Big Ten Network, FOX Deportes and FOX Soccer Plus.
Daniel Frankel is the managing editor of Next TV, an internet publishing vertical focused on the business of video streaming. A Los Angeles-based writer and editor who has covered the media and technology industries for more than two decades, Daniel has worked on staff for publications including E! Online, Electronic Media, Mediaweek, Variety, paidContent and GigaOm. You can start living a healthier life with greater wealth and prosperity by following Daniel on Twitter today!
The smarter way to stay on top of the streaming and OTT industry. Sign up below.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.