Diamond Sends Letter to 'Sports Fans,' Says Comcast Wants to Make Them Pay More to Watch Bally Sports Channels

Perhaps concerned that it's taking the brunt of the viewer heat amid the one-week-old blackout of Bally Sports channels on Comcast, the bankrupt subsidiary that operates the regional sports network, Diamond Sports Group, went on the offensive Tuesday with a letter to Bally Sports subscribers.

The core of the impasse revolves around Comcast's insistence that the Bally Sports channels be placed in a more expensive programming tier.

"Bottom line, Xfinity’s current proposal will immediately put Bally Sports on a tier requiring you to pay more to see your favorite teams," Diamond wrote. "This matter is not an attempt to ask Xfinity for more money. In fact, we are just asking them to accept market terms, similar to what Charter Spectrum, Cox Communications, DirecTV and DirecTV Stream all did just last month."

Diamond announced in April renewals with the aforementioned three pay TV companies, which seemed to put the bankrupt Sinclair Broadcast Group subsidiary in position to finally exit the restructuring process next month.

However, Comcast, which has a footprint reaching all 18 remaining Bally Sports-branded RSNs, probably senses it has quite a bit of leverage at this point.

For its part, Diamond also set up a website, www.saveourlocalteams.com, to help fight the battle.

Here's the company's letter:

Dear Sports Fans,

Comcast Xfinity recently pulled the plug on our networks despite our best efforts to reach a mutually beneficial distribution deal. Their refusal to broadcast games while we continue the conversation is disappointing for many reasons, but above all because it hurts you, the fans, and the sports media industry at large. We appreciate that sports rights are confusing – and the industry is evolving in a way that is not always prioritizing the fans. This letter is an effort for us to be honest and transparent with you.

Bally Sports isn’t just a local sports network; it brings you, the fans, closer to your favorite local teams and talent, delivering shared memories, night after night. And it's not just the fans who are directly impacted – the teams and leagues with whom we have built relationships for decades are hurt by this as well.

Our goal? Reach a deal and get your local teams back on air. Sadly, Xfinity hasn’t been willing to engage in meaningful discussions, nor will they put the channels back on while we continue to work through this. We’re not giving up, though. We want to make this work with Xfinity and hope that they recognize the crucial role Bally Sports plays in serving local sports fans. The stakes are high. Millions of our customers who enjoy the games we broadcast are already being left in the dark.

Now we’re turning to you, the fans. Raise your voices, let Xfinity know you want your teams back on the air. Tell them to do right by the fans. After all, you are the ones who pay to make it happen. Your opinion matters.