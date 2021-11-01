ViacomCBS's Deena Demasi Elected CTAM Chair

CTAM, the cable industry marketing and communications association, has elected a new chair and board officers.



Deena Demasi, executive VP of U.S. networks distribution marketing for ViacomCBS, has been elected chair. Jason Wicht, SVP of growth operations for Comcast was tapped as vice chair.



Demasi oversees strategic communications across ViacomCBS's media networks, including various diversity initiatives.



Wicht heads up national acquisition and customer marketing for Comcast.



"Deena is an innovative, forward-thinking leader with the vision needed to guide CTAM in cultivating new opportunities,” CTAM president Vicki Lins said. “Deena and Jason will be important assets in helping to deliver on CTAM’s promise to create tremendous value through collective impact.”