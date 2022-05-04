David Zumwalt Will Head Fixed-Wireless ISP Group WISPA

David Zumwalt has been tapped as the new president and CEO of the Wireless Internet Service Providers Association (WISPA), the Washington, D.C., group representing fixed wireless ISPs.

Zumwalt, who succeeds Claude Aiken in the post, founded and served as chairman of radio frequency engineering services firm CNet and most recently served as chief operating officer of U.S. Virgin Islands ISP Broadband VI, which was bought by Liberty Latin America last year.

Aikin had joined WISPA in 2018 from the FCC, where he had been an adviser to chairman Tom Wheeler and commissioner and acting chairwoman Mignon Clyburn.

Zumwalt comes aboard effective June 1.

“It is a crucial time in the industry, and his history of success in several different leadership roles will serve our members during this unprecedented time of broadband growth, government funding, and increased private investment,” WISPA board chair Todd Harpest said.

“Broadband service continues to transform communities and markets, and all Americans deserve high-quality broadband no matter where they may live or work,” Zumwalt said. “WISPA’s members are, and have long been, the front-line responders delivering Broadband Without Boundaries.” ▪️