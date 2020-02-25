David Cohen to Measure Industry’s Progress at Advanced Ad Summit

David Cohen made a number of early advanced advertising deals when he was head of Magna Global, one of the largest media buyers.

At Future plc’s Advanced Advertising Summit on March 24 in New York, Cohen will moderate a panel that will look at the industry’s progress and ask what still needs to be done to progress the evolution of television.

“There have never been more options for consumers or opportunities for marketers in the video space,” said Cohen, now a consultant. “With the continued erosion of linear viewership and the explosion of streaming platforms, the war for consumer attention has never been more fierce. The battleground has turned to data — used to create high value custom audiences which are then matched, sized and delivered across screens and platforms.”

Cohen expects some areas of the advanced video marketplace to show exciting growth, such as over-the-top and connected TV, data-driven linear, household addressable and full episode players. Buyers are looking for new sources of supply this upfront season and there is no doubt that many of these will be digitally delivered.

The key question for Cohen is: “Will this be the year that we materially move away from driving linear television efficiency against a standard demographic audience?”

Cohen’s panel will include top executives from Xandr, Imagine Communication and Magna.

He expects to discuss the areas of the advanced television ecosystem that offer the greatest opportunity and the most promising use cases that marketers can leverage, as well as the most common misconceptions about advanced television.

Attendees will get a look at market innovation over the next 6-12 months and examples of marketers that are making good use of the tools that data and technology have made available.

David Cohen has been a leading thinker in the advertising industry,” said Jon Lafayette, Business Editor at Broadcasting+Cable, a Future publication. “I look forward to him interviewing our panelists to give our attendees a clear picture of the state of advanced advertising and the opportunities ahead for informed marketers.”