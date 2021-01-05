Daily Online Video Use Rose 9% in 2020, Research Company Says
Leichtman Research Group says 59% of U.S. adults with home internet watched video online daily in 2020 vs. just 50% in 2019
Culminating a decade in which internet usage in general dramatically increased among U.S. consumers, Leichtman Research Group said 59% of U.S. adults with home internet service watched video online daily last year.
That’s a marked increase over the 50% who reported daily internet video usage in 2019, and the 14% who reported daily usage back in 2010.
Indeed, a lot has changed in 10 years.
Surveying 1,076 U.S. households for its Broadband Internet in the U.S. 2020 report, LRG said that 86% of U.S. homes now have internet service, vs. just 74% in 2010.
But pandemic-era consumption habits have changed a lot in just 12 months, too, with self-reported time spent online at home jumping from 3.7 hours per day in 2019 to 5.3 hours in 2020.
“The percentage of households getting an Internet service home, including households with a high-speed broadband Internet service, continued to increase over the past year, and is now higher than in any previous year,” said Bruce Leichtman, president and principal analyst for Leichtman Research Group, in a statement. “Internet usage at home also reached an all-time high this year. With the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, the reported mean time spent online at home per day among adults increased by over an hour and a half from a year ago.”
