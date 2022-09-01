CWA Union, Microsoft Team Up for Broadband Initiative

The Communications Workers of America and Microsoft are teaming up to launch a “Get Connected” program to boost uptake of the Federal Communications Commission’s Affordable Connectivity Program .

The partnership stems from a labor agreement hammered out between the two (opens in new tab) in June that included collaborating on technology skills education and adoption.

The Biden administration has made clear it has a nuanced definition of broadband availability that includes price, service quality, competition and the skills to use the technology.

The CWA and Microsoft have definite interests in universal broadband since it means jobs for union members and more users for Microsoft's suite of technologies and applications.

The campaign kicks off at a Labor Day festival in Atlanta and will continue in cities in Detroit, Memphis, New York City and rural North Carolina. ▪️