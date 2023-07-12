CWA Elects Claude Cummings as Media and Telecom Union President

The Communications Workers of America has elected Claude Cummings Jr. president of the union, which represents media and telecom workers among many others.

Cummings, the first Black man to hold the post, according to CWA, has been VP of the union’s District 6, which represents more than 45,000 union members in Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma and Texas. He also headed the union’s human rights department.

During a lengthy career as a “leading voice” in local and state politics, Cummings worked to pass a law that enabling AT&T to provide video service, which meant thousands of jobs for unionized technicians installing the new plant.

Cummings is first vice president of the Houston chapter of the NAACP, second VP of the Texas State NAACP Conference, and an executive board member of the National NAACP Labor Committee.

He succeeds Chris Shelton atop the union.

CWA also elected Ameenah Salaam as secretary-treasurer. She had been assistant to the CWA international president.