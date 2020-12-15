CuriosityStream Taps Brandon Fong to Lead North American Distribution

CuriosityStream said it has named industry veteran Brandon Fong as SVP and head of North American distribution, where he will focus on driving expansion of its factual entertainment brand and streaming service across markets.

Fong joins CuriosityStream after stints at several top streaming and entertainment brands. Most recently he was SVP of digital business development at STX Entertainment, responsible for distribution and monetization efforts as well as the launch of new STX-branded franchises on social networks, OTT platforms and MVPDs. Prior to that, Fong was vice president, video business development, for Time, Inc., and held similar roles at the Game Show Network and Starz Entertainment.

“Brandon is a strategic leader with deep experience and relationships in the television and streaming ecosystem as well as a solid track record of building new revenue streams in subscription and partnership environments,” CuriosityStream chief revenue officer and EVP of strategy, business development and partnerships Bill Goodwyn said in a press release. “Brandon will be instrumental in helping to identify valuable new opportunities to build upon CuriosityStream’s fast-growing audience base as well as delivering and enhancing value for our partners’ customers and stakeholders.”

At CuriosityStream, Fong will secure and negotiate new distribution deals and develop strategic business relationships as well as strengthen existing partnerships.

“As an independent, pure-play factual streaming brand, CuriosityStream is perfectly positioned to accelerate its trademark business based on audience demand and partners’ needs,” Fong said in the press release. “I’m honored to join the stellar CuriosityStream team during such a pivotal time for the company and help to drive continued growth, by leveraging CuriosityStream’s unrivaled library of documentary films and series to deliver the best entertainment experience to current and new viewers across North America.”