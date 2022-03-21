CuriosityStream Launches FAST Channel for LG Smart TVs

CuriosityStream continues to look for ways to broaden its reach beyond its core SVOD offering.

On Monday, the company announced a new free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) channel just for LG smart TVs.

Curiosity Now will run on LG TV 4.0 and newer model smart TV models. The FAST runs on channel 277 on the LG Channels guide.

“We are excited to introduce the Curiosity Now streaming channel to the LG Channel platform and bring a sampling of our family-friendly, factual entertainment programming to LG’s highly engaged user base,” said Brandon Fong, senior VP of partnerships and distribution for Curiosity. “LG customers will have more ways to interact with Curiosity’s deep library of content and discover some of the best programming across nature, history, science, and travel.”

CuriosityStream, which reports Q4/full-2021 earnings on Thursday, has seen its subscription video-on-demand platform stagnate in recent quarters at around 20 million users.