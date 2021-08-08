Cuomo Complainant Gives Exclusive Interview to CBS

News networks had some new video Saturday (Aug. 7) related to the ongoing sexual harassment claims against embattled New York Governor Andrew Cuomo.

Albany Sherriff Craig Apple held a press conference to say a female victim--initially only identified as "executive assistant #1"--had come forward to make an allegation of sexually related criminal conduct against the governor. He said his office was not politicizing the complaint, but instead doing everything in their power to help the victim.

On Sunday, CBS was promoting an exclusive interview with Brittany Commisso, who identified herself as executive assistant #1 and said there had been unwanted hugs and kisses.

CBS interviews Brittany Commisso, among the 11 women accusing Gov. Andrew Cuomo of sexual harassment (Image credit: CBS)

"We will cooperate fully with the Albany sheriff and turn over all evidence related to this complainant. Similarly, we will cooperate with all law enforcement agencies, as appropriate," said a spokesperson for New York State Attorney General Letitia James in a statement e-mailed to Multichannel News. James last week released a report by investigators of 11 sexual harassment complaints--including Commisso's--against Cuomo saying there was a "mountain of evidence" to support those claims.

Cuomo has challenged the report and vowed to stay in office.

The governor's brother, CNN anchor/host Chris Cuomo, announced last week he would be taking a previously scheduled vacation this week, reportedly saying on a podcast that he traditionally takes his birthday (Aug. 9) week off. He has steered clear of reporting on his brother or the report, which has drawn some pushback, including mocking from Stephen Colbert.

Back in May, Cuomo apologized after The Washington Post reported that the anchor had participated in strategy sessions with his brother on how he should respond to allegations of sexual harassment.