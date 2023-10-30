Cox’s Dosty Hedges Takes Home the Gold in SCTE Cable-Tec Games

At the 2023 International Cable-Tec Games (l. to r.): Mark Dzuban, president and CEO, SCTE; Bronze winner Ryan Moss, Comcast; Silver winner Tom Hawk, Comcast; Gold and overall winner Dosty Hedges, Charter; and Justin Stiles, Games subcommittee chair.

Dosty Hedges of Cox Communications was the overall winner of the Society of Telecommunications Engineers’s International SCTE Cable-Tec Games, earning the member of the SCTE Cactus chapter in Mesa, Arizona, a gold medal at the event held October 19 at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo in Denver.

Hedges was tops in a field of 28 competitors overall from SCTE chapters in the U.S. and Canada who competed in seven events designed to showcase a variety of cable engineering skills.

A pair of Comcast techs also earned Silver and Bronze honors as overall winners: Tom Hawk and Ryan Moss, both members of the SCTE’s Washington state-based Mount Rainier chapter.

The Cable-Tec Games have been staged at Cable-Tec Expo since 1981. SCTE chapters and meeting groups at all levels of the organization host more than 500 local, state and regional Cable-Tec Games competitions to determine who will represent each chapter or region.

This year’s games took place at a new venue that debuted at Expo 2023, the Technical Training Theater, or T squared. The three T’s in the name stand for three pillars of technical excellence — training, teamwork and talent, SCTE said.

Individual event winners in the 2023 International SCTE Cable-Tec Games were:

Cable splicing: Shannon Cameron, Ritter Communications (first place); Ryan Moss (second); and Lamont Williams, Comcast (third).

Shannon Cameron, Ritter Communications (first place); Ryan Moss (second); and Lamont Williams, Comcast (third). Fiber splicing: Dosty Hedges (first), Tom Hawk (second) and Lamont Williams (third).

Dosty Hedges (first), Tom Hawk (second) and Lamont Williams (third). Meter reading: Charlie Brown, Comcast (first); Eric Tracy, Charter Communications (second); and Ryan Moss (third).

Charlie Brown, Comcast (first); Eric Tracy, Charter Communications (second); and Ryan Moss (third). MTDR: Dosty Hedges (first); Tom Hawk (second); and Bryan Huffstutler; Madison (third).

Dosty Hedges (first); Tom Hawk (second); and Bryan Huffstutler; Madison (third). Drop connection: Tom Hawk (first); Noah Collins, Cable One (second); and Dosty Hedges (third).

Tom Hawk (first); Noah Collins, Cable One (second); and Dosty Hedges (third). OTDR: Tom Hawk (first); Dosty Hedges (second); and Bryan Huffstutler (third).

Tom Hawk (first); Dosty Hedges (second); and Bryan Huffstutler (third). Cable Jeopardy!: Bryan Huffstutler (first); Rich Beversdorf, Charter (second); and Dosty Hedges (third).

Competitors representing SCTE chapters were: Sean Wingblade, Golden Gate chapter; Donovan Sorenson, Rocky Mountain chapter; Dosty Hedges and Timothy Palmer, Cactus chapter; Noah Collins, Snake River chapter; Ryan Moss and Tom Hawk, Mt. Rainier chapter; Aaron Cox, Hill Country chapter; AJ Campos, Sooner State chapter; Bryan Huffstutler, Gateway chapter; Stephen Rangel, Iowa Heartland chapter; Rich Beversdorf, Badger State chapter; Nathan Krick, North Country chapter; Lamont Williams, Great Lakes chapter; Ian Burnett, Central Indiana chapter; Jeff Adkins, Music City chapter; Shannon Cameron, Razorback chapter; Charlie Boivin, Chattahoochee chapter; Christopher Woehrle, Central Florida chapter; Patrick Powers, Crystal Coast chapter; Jim Egloff, Bluegrass chapter; Joel Moore, Chesapeake chapter; Paul Perrotta and Jim Tulley, Penn-Ohio chapter; Eric Tracy, New England chapter; and Matt Berti, Daryl Fummerton and Jesse Hofland, Ontario chapter.