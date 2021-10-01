Cox Promotes Colleen Langner and Jeff Breaux to EVP Roles

Cox Communications said it has promoted Colleen Langner to executive VP and chief marketing and sales officer and Jeff Breaux to executive VP of Cox Business. Both will report to incoming president Mark Greatrex, who is scheduled to replace the retiring president Patrick Esser at the end of the year.

Langner, a 2017 Multichannel News Wonder Woman, was previously senior VP of field operations for Cox, and in her new role succeeds Greatrex who held the position for a decade. Langner has more than two decades of experience leading marketing and sales teams at the regional and national levels and in her new role will be responsible for leading the company’s residential sales team and marketing activities.

(Image credit: Cox)

Breaux has been with Cox Business for more than seven years, most recently as senior VP of sales. In his new position he will oversee Cox Business’s commercial solutions portfolio, including sales, operations, customer experience, product development and marketing for business customers, wholesale services for telecom carriers, as well as investment and acquisition of related B2B adjacent businesses.

“Colleen and Jeff have both proven themselves as extremely talented leaders who drive competitive results and motivate and inspire others around them,” Greatrex said in a statement. “With these two exemplary additions, our Cox senior leadership team is now in place. I’m ready to hit the ground running with this amazing group. I have the utmost confidence in their leadership abilities to make our plan and use our products and services to create increasingly important connections for residential and business customers.”