Computer Companies Slam EARN IT Act

Computer companies are not happy with the news that Sens. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) and Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) have reintroduced the Eliminating Abusive and Rampant Neglect of Interactive Technologies (EARN IT) Act.

That is the bill that would amend Section 230 of the Communications Act to say that the section's immunity for online platforms from civil liability for third-party content does not extend to child exploitation, meaning a Facebook or Twitter could be held liable for posts that illegally exploit children.

It would also establish a National Commission on Online Child Exploitation Prevention to establish best practices for preventing such exploitation.

The Computer & Communications Industry Association called it a misdirected effort to combat child sexual abuse material online, and that would instead weaken the law (Sec. 230) that companies use to address objectionable third-party material online--without the threat of civil suits.

"Instead of directing more resources toward prosecution of industry-reported content, this bill aims to put a government commission in charge of how digital services operate," said CCIA President Matt Schruers. "Enforcing existing criminal statutes in known cases would prevent more crime than placing a federal committee in control of how internet services police content."

Fight for the Future (FFTF) Executive Director Even Greer was even tougher on the bill, calling it "[O]ne of the most poorly conceived and dangerous pieces of internet legislation I have seen in my entire career, and that’s saying a lot." Greer said the bill "will trample human rights and online free expression, particularly for trans and queer folks."

FFTF launched an e-mail campaign (NoEarnItAct.org) against a prior introduction of the bill, and plans to update the campaign for the reintroduced bill. ■