Competitive Carriers Association: Mobile Show Will Be 100% Virtual

The Competitive Carriers Association said Monday (Jan. 11) it has decided to make its upcoming 2021 Mobile Carriers Show entirely virtual.

The show will not be held March 30-31 wherever there is a broadband connection, appropriate for mobile carriers providing vital connectivity during an ongoing pandemic that has created a primarily virtual world.

“Due to current conditions, CCA’s 2021 Mobile Carriers Show (MCS 2021) will take place 100% online on March 30-31," said CCA president Steven K. Berry. "The health and safety of our attendees continues to be our top priority, and at this time the best way to ensure a safe and successful event is doing so virtually."

Berry said that, while the venue would be virtual, it would still be "an exceptional, carrier-centric event featuring key industry thought leaders, exhibitors, and networking capabilities."

Among the issues teed up for remote debate are fixed wireless access, Open RAN, network security, supply chain issues, spectrum access, and closing the rural digital divide.