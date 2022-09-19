CommScope Launches HomeVista for Streaming, Live TV Solutions

CommScope launched HomeVista on Monday at the SCTE Cable-Tec Expo 2022 in Philadelphia, a portfolio that allows service providers using streaming technologies to simplify and accelerate the introduction of new video services.

According to CommScope, HomeVista solutions allows service providers to deliver video services that offer streaming services and live TV with an individualized user experience, introduce streamer services to the market faster, and reduce development costs by avoiding fully customized solutions.

HomeVista also uses open-source software like AndroidTV and RDK to deliver streaming applications that may include Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney Plus, YouTube. The RDK-based HomeVista includes AppCloud from ActiveVideo, which gives operators the ability to deliver the latest OTT content and applications.

“Our service provider customers are looking to us to offer next-generation solutions that combine top tier OTT applications with their streamed TV services to take their subscribers’ viewing experience to the next level,” CommScope Home Networks president Joe Chow in a press release. “Our HomeVista portfolio enables our service provider customers to bring streaming video services to market faster than ever before.”

HomeVista also lets service providers customize the consumer experience through the installation of their own TV app, customizable splash screen, RCU and streamer case. CommScope Home Networks Professional Services also can provide additional customization on the HomeVista platform. ■