Comcast’s Armstrong Scuttles Sky CFO Gig, Returns to Philly as Treasurer

Longtime Comcast investor relations chief Jason Armstrong will return to the cable company’s Philadelphia headquarters following a brief stint in London as chief financial officer of the company’s Sky operation.

“He and his family’s full relocation to Sky headquarters in the United Kingdom was unexpectedly complicated by the onset of the COVID-19 global pandemic,” a Comcast press release stated.

Armstrong has been given the position of executive VP and treasurer, replacing the retiring Bill Dordelman. Sky has named 23-year company veteran Simon Robson as deputy chief financial officer.

Armstrong will oversee Comcast’s, NBCUniversal’s, and Sky’s relationships with financial institutions and manage the company’s capital formation, capital allocation, credit-related matter and investment management activities.

“I’m excited to have Jason back on the senior team at our corporate headquarters,” said Comcast CFO Mike Cavanagh, to whom Armstrong will report. “I look forward to him leading our Treasury group, which does an excellent job managing our strategic financing activities across the company.”

In January, long-time media analyst Marci Ryvicker was named senior VP of investor relations at Comcast, replacing Armstrong, who was promoted to group CFO at the company’s British satellite unit, Sky.