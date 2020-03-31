Comcast Ramps up Educational Content

Comcast has teamed with Common Sense Media to make free educational content available.

There are almost 2,000 hours of titles for its Xfinity customers with kids in K-12 via Xfinity on Demand, the company said.

That includes content from Bluprint and CuriosityStream, as well as content from Animal Planet, History, Nick Jr., PBS KIDS, Smithsonian Channel, and podcasts on everything from yoga and cooking to fitness and gardening.

Spanish-language programming is also available from Discovery Familia and others.

Comcast also said it has enlisted a psychologist and educator to curate the content based on grade appropriate guidelines.

“Today Xfinity is making thousands of hours of educational programming and resources available to our customers through Xfinity on Demand as we know how challenging it is for families right now who are suddenly homeschooling young children – many with both parents working, as well,” said Rebecca Heap, SVP of video and entertainment at Comcast, in a statement.