Comcast Names J.D. Keller SVP of Mountain West Region

Comcast said it has named John “J.D.” Keller as senior VP of its Mountain West Region, overseeing company operations in Utah, Colorado, New Mexico, Arizona and parts of Idaho with more than 2.5 million customers and more than 2,500 employees. He will report to Comcast West division president Rich Jennings.

Keller succeeds Amy Lynch, who was named SVP of customer experience and customer operations for Comcast’s West division.

“J.D. is a strong, innovative leader at Comcast, dedicated to our employees and operational excellence,” Jennings said in a press release. “His track record for bringing teams together will serve him well as he settles into his new role. J.D. will be a valuable and steadfast voice overseeing this multi-state region.”

Keller most recently served as senior VP of Comcast’s Twin Cities region for the past four years. He joined Comcast in 2017 from ADT Security Services, where he served in several senior leadership roles. A native of Utah, Keller said in a press release that he is excited to return to the area.

“So many new technology innovations and advancements are being developed here in the Mountain West, and here are incredible opportunities to engage more people in today’s digital world,” Keller said in the press release. “I’m eager to collaborate with local business, community, education and nonprofit leaders to create meaningful change in our communities and connect people to more of what they love.”