Comcast Launching Asian American-targeted Network in Washington
Comcast is launching MYX TV, an Asian American-targeted music and lifestyle network this month in Washington.
The channel will be available on its XFINITY Digital Preferred tier in Seattle and Western Washington, including Spokane, according to MYX TV.
Boosting its carriage of minority-targeted channels was one of Comcast's pledges in securing government approval of its NBCU deal.
